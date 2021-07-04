Frank Bures: Foreign accent syndrome remains a medical mystery

It’s time for a break from COVID columns. A new case of a rare syndrome called foreign accent syndrome (FAS) was recently reported in various news services. It was experienced by a 28-year-old Asian-Australian woman from Brisbane (Australia), whose normal “accent” was of that country. She had tonsil removal surgery in April 2021, and 9 days later awoke to begin speaking with an Irish accent. She had never been to Ireland or had any connection with the fair island.
She told one newspaper that she awoke to get ready for a job interview, began singing in the shower, as was her habit, “and all these words were coming out; all the sounds I had never heard before.” She immediately called a well-traveled friend, who confirmed that she did indeed sound Irish.
The syndrome is described in terms of cases because there are just over 100 reported in the world’s medical literature. In an interview on 60 Minutes Australia the above patient said that she was tired of being ridiculed on social media claiming she was faking the entire thing. She had a brain scan, which found nothing abnormal. Whether or not her speech will revert to her normal isn’t clear.
Her situation illustrated many points about FAS, which seems to be an alteration in speech centers of brain, principally Broca’s area of the left sided cerebral cortex. The medical conditions that can bring on FAS can include loss of blood supply to that tissue from a stroke or other brain injury, especially from blunt trauma, brain tumors or aneurysms (blood vessel dilations), migraine headaches, seizures. It can even be an initial sign of multiple sclerosis. These are lumped as structural causes. In more recent decades psychiatric diseases like schizophrenia have been implicated as well, but researchers have been unable to locate a precise focus of dysfunction in brain tissue.
When the accent is from a foreign language, the patients can’t really speak that language. They form sounds that make listeners think they have that language’s accent. It can affect people in any language, not just English. Analysis of the sounds, called prosody, demonstrate the distinct “lilt” or rhythm, intonation and stress of the word sounds which mimic the new accent. Another case from 2015 is a 45-year-old American beauty queen, who had a crippling migraine headache and awoke with a thick British accent. She claimed it happened twice before producing Irish and Australian accents, which disappeared in a few weeks each time.
Technically it is classified as a speech disorder, much like loss or speech or aphasia after a stroke. The precise mechanisms and locations of malfunction are still a mystery. In 1907, the first case ever was recorded. The French neurologist Pierre Marie reported on a Parisian man who suffered a stroke and developed an accent from the French area called Alsace-Lorraine. Another well-documented case was a Norwegian woman, Astrid, who was hit in the head during an air raid in 1941 by shrapnel. She developed what her fellow Norwegians thought was a German sounding accent. Since the Nazis had occupied Norway since 1940, she was shunned by her fellow Norwegians, not served at stores, etc. Two years later she met the neurologist Georg Herman Mondrad-Krohn, who thought she sounded like she had either a German or French accent.
He labeled the disorder dysprosody (dis-PRO-so-dee). Neurolinguist Harry Whitaker coined the term foreign accent syndrome in 1982. One documented case of a patient with episodes of schizophrenia showed the FAS appeared with the schizophrenia, and receded when the disease remitted.
The diagnosis is largely perceptual, and involves different specialists, scans, etc., to rule out other causes. Treatments are mostly speech therapy or modifying methods that have very mixed results. One reference reported on 49 people in the world with FAS, which lasted anywhere from 2 months to 18 years. Very few other cases report durations.
FAS can be unpleasant for the speakers because of ridicule and social stigma. What is striking and spooky is to listen to the YouTube examples of patients with it. It’s one of those bizarre twists that a few experience without real physical damage, although it can take an emotional toll. It sure is better than having the walking corpse disorder, another rare but real disorder.
The one thing to read from these cases, especially the recent ones, is that no one, not nobody, has gotten FAS after a COVID vaccination! My closing remark is then to get vaccinated if you haven’t! It’s a gesture towards and for others as well as you. And as another columnist articulated, it is liberating! So, get shot up. Okay, I fibbed. This Hint isn’t completely devoid of COVID comments. Couldn’t help myself.
