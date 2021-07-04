Frank Bures: Foreign accent syndrome remains a medical mystery

It’s time for a break from COVID columns. A new case of a rare syndrome called foreign accent syndrome (FAS) was recently reported in various news services. It was experienced by a 28-year-old Asian-Australian woman from Brisbane (Australia), whose normal “accent” was of that country. She had tonsil removal surgery in April 2021, and 9 days later awoke to begin speaking with an Irish accent. She had never been to Ireland or had any connection with the fair island.

She told one newspaper that she awoke to get ready for a job interview, began singing in the shower, as was her habit, “and all these words were coming out; all the sounds I had never heard before.” She immediately called a well-traveled friend, who confirmed that she did indeed sound Irish.

The syndrome is described in terms of cases because there are just over 100 reported in the world’s medical literature. In an interview on 60 Minutes Australia the above patient said that she was tired of being ridiculed on social media claiming she was faking the entire thing. She had a brain scan, which found nothing abnormal. Whether or not her speech will revert to her normal isn’t clear.