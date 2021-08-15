Frank Bures: For people with prior infections, vaccines reduce re-infections by half

The COVID-19 virus(es) keep teaching us. They keep mutating and evolving and changing the rules to favor their survival. And, we have to keep learning from what they are doing to us, not just what they have done to us. A new study in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Review from Kentucky has “gone viral.” The data show that in people previously infected with COVID-19 those who got vaccinations afterward were only half as likely to get re-infected by COVID.

The original attitude about this new virus was, like some other viral infections such as chickenpox, once you have had it, you “have had it” and are immune from re-infection. This virus is teaching us that this is not the case for SARS-CoV-2. The entire discussion is muddied by the reality that this virus is producing new and different variants/mutations that are not functionally identical. Sort of like comparing apples to oranges, or mutants to mutants?

One of the more newly discovered realities about the delta variant is that it forces its infected and vaccinated host (hopefully you) to crank out as many new viruses to spew forth as someone infected but not “shot up,” contrary to prior variants.