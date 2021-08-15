Frank Bures: For people with prior infections, vaccines reduce re-infections by half

The COVID-19 virus(es) keep teaching us. They keep mutating and evolving and changing the rules to favor their survival. And, we have to keep learning from what they are doing to us, not just what they have done to us. A new study in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Review from Kentucky has “gone viral.” The data show that in people previously infected with COVID-19 those who got vaccinations afterward were only half as likely to get re-infected by COVID.
The original attitude about this new virus was, like some other viral infections such as chickenpox, once you have had it, you “have had it” and are immune from re-infection. This virus is teaching us that this is not the case for SARS-CoV-2. The entire discussion is muddied by the reality that this virus is producing new and different variants/mutations that are not functionally identical. Sort of like comparing apples to oranges, or mutants to mutants?
One of the more newly discovered realities about the delta variant is that it forces its infected and vaccinated host (hopefully you) to crank out as many new viruses to spew forth as someone infected but not “shot up,” contrary to prior variants.
Researchers studied Kentucky residents with a lab-confirmed coronavirus infection in 2020, mostly between October and December. They compared 246 of these who got re-infected in May or June 2021, with 492 similar infection survivors who stayed healthy. Those unvaccinated survivors were 2.34 times more likely to get re-infected than the vaxxed ones, even though the primary infections were only 6-9 months before. The predominant variant in the 2021 people was the alpha or U.K. critter. The lesson taught here by the virus is that natural immunity from earlier infections isn’t as protective as that produced by vaccination plus natural immunity from an infection.
Another new study from the Imperial College London found pretty much the same protective ratio for patients with prior infections against re-infection in vaccinated vs. those not vaccinated. These data come from over 98,000 swab tests taken between June 24 and July 12, 2021. Three times as many unvaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated. All positive samples indicated an infection from the delta variant!
Both studies did find and do stress that second infections in the vaccinated rarely produce severe illness, hospitalizations or death. The British study found those vaccinated and re-infected had lower viral numbers or load than those not shot. This doesn’t agree with the American findings. This contradiction awaits further research (as so much in medicine does), especially since the virus isn’t done mutating and teaching us new things.
An article from Kaiser Health News in the Minneapolis Star Tribune Aug. 8, 2021, Science and Health section, outlined scientifically how the delta mutations make it more menacing. It’s good reading for those genetically inclined. You can also decline. A crucial point made in the article reads, “The best way to slow down the evolution of variants” — there are more coming! — “is to share vaccines with the world, vaccinating as many people as possible. Because viruses undergo genetic changes only when they spread from one host to another, stopping transmission denies them a chance to mutate. Whether the virus evolves more deadly variants is totally in our hands.” We are the laboratory and test tubes for these viruses and their survival tactics.
The vaccines are not 100% preventive, but they are the best and only weapons we have in a “them vs. us” potentially lethal conflict. They obviously lessen the chance of a re-infection by about half, along with whatever long term unknown consequences these viruses might have.
The upshot is that getting “shot up” may be the best thing for all of us in the long run. At least I tried a jab or stab at making my point. We’ll await the next lessons from the virus.
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.