Frank Bures: Emotional impact of alopecia areata

Just last weekend an event happened at the television event called the Oscars, which was viewed by many people (but also not by many people). It was an act of violence by one actor, Will Smith, against another actor, Chris Rock, who was the emcee.

Rock made a lame attempt at a humorous remark about the shaved head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith, defending his wife, smacked Rock as the cameras rolled. We all were treated to repeated replays of this over the next several days.

Many news reports explained Ms. Smith has a disease called alopecia (al-oh-PEE-she-ah) areata (er-ee-AH-th) or AA. After trying to treat many such patients for over 45 years, I am keenly aware of the disease and its emotional and psychological consequences.

Alopecia, meaning any kind of hair loss, comes from the Greek language. Alopex means fox, and alopecia is a disease like fox mange. Areata means in areas, the most common expression of AA. It mostly affects scalp, but it can appear with any body hair. Sometimes it’s the entire scalp, labeled alopecia totalis and even all body hair, called universalis. Fortunately the latter two expressions are uncommon in the well over 6 million patients with AA per the alopecia areata foundation.

Our perception of ourselves is very private, and nobody can tell us we are wrong to feel what we feel. Hair is a very important part of self-image! It’s the one thing in our appearance that we can change fairly easily. The billions annually spent on hair care products and grooming testifies to its crucial role in image. When we perceive a defect in ourselves, whether hair, body shape or parts, etc., we feel disfigured. Loss of hair for any reason makes a person feel different, whether male pattern balding or a disease like AA. If it is rapid and severe enough, not allowing a person time to adjust to the change, it can be traumatic.

The cause of the disease is unknown, but the primary mechanism is white blood cells inflaming follicles. This can be seen microscopically, but no one knows why. Age range can be from kids to geezers, with the peak in middle age.

The spectrum of loss is from one or perhaps two small patches to total body hair, such as the congressional Massachusetts representative, Ayanna Pressley, who first began losing hair in 2019. By 2020 it all was gone from her scalp. She has come to terms with her disease by going public. Most patients valiantly attempt to hide it.

The National Alopecia Areata Foundation site says, “People with AA commonly report a variety of responses to their disease including: feeling alone, withdrawn and isolated; experiencing loss and grief; fearing that others may find out that they have the disease or are wearing a wig; embarrassment and anger; thinking they are to blame for their diagnosis; feeling guilty that their disease is affecting loved ones; frantically searching for an answer or cure.”

Depression to some degree is also a consequence. These feelings are shared by many folks with chronic diseases, especially if they tend to improve and relapse, which is quite usual with AA. It is called a chronic or life-long condition in some references. It is not lifelong for everyone, unless the follicles give up the fight against the white blood cells, and go to that big scalp in the sky. The emotional responses I have seen in the AA patients I have treated are as varied as their personalities. I have said informally to a few other dermatologists, that I spend more time talking to patients about their hair loss than if they had terminal cancer. Several agreed.

I have seen men and women break down in tears over AA during visits. One patient I recall vividly had had it for years, wore a wig, but still was searching for help. Before trying one treatment, we agreed that she understood the attempt might fail. I used the very standard approach of injecting dilute anti-inflammatory cortisone over half her scalp to squelch the inflammation around follicles. There was no response. After some understandably sad words, she put her wig back on and said goodbye with a smile. She at least tried. She had to come to peace with her disease once again.

One website called healthtalk.org discussed feelings in young patients. “Hannah has had AA for 5 years and feels ‘it was a massive acceptance journey.’” “People said there were many different emotions they had experienced about AA, such as shock, fear, sadness, isolation, anger and frustration, low esteem and knocked confidence, awkwardness and embarrassment, anxiety, stress, and panic.” These are all classic words when someone feels or is made to feel “different.”

The only bright spot in the story is that for males a shaved head is a common “hair” style now, but not so much for ladies. To make fun of, tease, or ridicule anyone with a condition that makes them feel different somehow, is precisely what my mother taught me not to do.

What happened on the Oscars stage highlighted the deep emotions that AA can evoke and reactions it can provoke. It makes for a very (un)hairy tale.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0