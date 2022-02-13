Frank Bures: Do some colds protect from COVID infection?

A couple of recent articles have come out speculating that there may be a protective effect against COVID-19 infection from having prior coronavirus infections that produce the picture of a “common cold.”

Four well-known seasonal coronaviruses, two of which are similar to SARS-CoV-2 that produces COVID-19, cause about 30% of common colds. Almost since the pandemic began, scientists have investigated how pre-existing immunity to these coronaviruses might influence infections with this new but related virus.

At this point in the omicron-driven portion of the pandemic, you’ve probably heard a story of a family where one person in a household doesn’t get sick from or test positive for COVID, or the reverse where one person gets nailed with it but not the rest. Personally, I know of one family of four with one unvaccinated person and three vaccinated. The unvaccinated person and two others came down with COVID; the oldest (vaccinated) member did not.

Then, there’s the reverse in another house with one vaccinated, three unvaccinated. The unvaccinated member and two others got infected but one unvaccinated member did not. And I have just heard of two more mixed vaccinations and infections in other homes.

Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, was quoted recently in a publication sfgate.com, “The research has indicated from the beginning that when COVID is introduced into a household, high rates of transmission occur, but I didn’t say 100%. ... For some reason or another, the infectious agent doesn’t always infect everyone in close proximity (or create symptoms even though you’re infected, called asymptomatic).” Exactly what protects that individual is the focus of several studies.

To oversimplify our incredibly complicated immune system’s response to an infection, the initial reaction is from non-programmed white blood cells called T and B lymphocytes, which are in lymph nodes and bone marrow. The exposed T cells learn to attack and kill the infective microbe, and B cells become programmed to make antibody proteins, which attach to the microbe to prevent it from attaching to and invading our cells or inactivating or neutralizing it to make it non-functional. (That wasn’t so bad, was it?)

Antibodies from B cells are what have gotten so much press during COVID because they are far easier to measure than actual T cell function. But T cells may be more accurate in registering our real immunity to hostile germs. One study recently published in the journal Nature Communications and cited in an article in Bloomberg News, found higher levels of T cells against cold coronavirus in people who didn’t develop COVID while living with someone who had the disease. They studied blood samples from 52 people who lived with someone who tested positive for COVID, of which half didn’t get infected. Here, they found the protective role of T cells induced by the cold coronaviruses.

These cells were targeted at the protein coats of the cold viruses, which share much in common with SARS-CoV-2 capsule proteins. Antibodies from the vaccines are directed at the spike attachment proteins on the viral surfaces, which have been the point of much mutation among new variants. This argues for a universal coronavirus vaccine aimed at the internal or capsule proteins instead of the spike proteins, which mutate far less.

Another more complicated study just published in jamanetwork.com from the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital focused on antibody levels and not T cells. It spoke of the broad spectrum of responses to the new coronavirus, which range from immunity against all infection all the way to severe respiratory distress and death. “One early 2021 University of Pennsylvania study concluded that preexisting antibodies to cold coronaviruses did not correlate with COVID protection.” The senior author of the current study wrote an email to JAMA to report there have seven reports that concluded high levels of common coronavirus immunity (antibodies) were beneficial, while four said it was detrimental, and three reported no impact. Are you confused, too?

The current St. Jude study of 1,200 hospital employees, almost all of whom had antibodies to all 4 seasonal viruses, did not show those to be protective against getting COVID infections.

So some folks seem to be shielded from this newer virus for reasons yet undiscovered. But the very same thing is and has been true of so many other familiar infections like influenza, “colds,” stomach bugs, etc. We are just used to that reality. I did a charting of our 3 little boys (now adults) and their lymph nodes in their necks for 2 winters and one summer. If one got sick, all of them developed swollen nodes in their necks, whether they had symptoms or not. We all get infected, but we all don’t get sick.

The amount and method of exposure to the microbes is important, but the biggest wildcard may be our personal biology, including gender, genes, and prior exposures. Dr. Schaffner again: “There’s so much we don’t know about disease transmission. This is an area where genetic diversity may be playing into the likelihood of getting infected. We just don’t know what those differences are”.

You mean that the joke that ants don’t get COVID because they have anty bodies might not be true? Bummer.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

