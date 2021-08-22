Frank Bures: Do COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal cells or products?

In trying to urge someone to get a COVID vaccination for the person’s well being and that of all his/her contacts, one objection raised was that the vaccines involved products from abortions. In doing the computer search for the subject, the references were prolific, and overall in agreement that the vaccines available to use do not. The vaccines are worth getting for the individual and community welfare and safety. Yes, even Pope Francis was vaccinated in March. His remarks will follow.

I found the most lucid answer to this objection from the University of Nebraska on their website called Nebraska Medicine. (Hey, it applies to all of us, not just land between Iowa and Colorado.) I’ll be quoting a bit. The question they addressed was whether the COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal cells. The quick and easy answer is absolutely not.

From the Nebraska report: “Fetal cell lines are not the same as fetal cell tissue. Fetal cell lines are cells that grow in a laboratory.” The ones used to make vaccines have been cultured and descended from two elective Netherlands abortions. Fetal cell lines from two different elective abortions have been developed to help create other vaccines, such as those for rubella or German measles, hepatitis A, rabies, and chickenpox. One line from 1973 is labeled HEK 293. The other is from 1985 and is labeled PER.C6.