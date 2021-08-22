Frank Bures: Do COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal cells or products?

In trying to urge someone to get a COVID vaccination for the person’s well being and that of all his/her contacts, one objection raised was that the vaccines involved products from abortions. In doing the computer search for the subject, the references were prolific, and overall in agreement that the vaccines available to use do not. The vaccines are worth getting for the individual and community welfare and safety. Yes, even Pope Francis was vaccinated in March. His remarks will follow.
I found the most lucid answer to this objection from the University of Nebraska on their website called Nebraska Medicine. (Hey, it applies to all of us, not just land between Iowa and Colorado.) I’ll be quoting a bit. The question they addressed was whether the COVID-19 vaccines contain fetal cells. The quick and easy answer is absolutely not.
From the Nebraska report: “Fetal cell lines are not the same as fetal cell tissue. Fetal cell lines are cells that grow in a laboratory.” The ones used to make vaccines have been cultured and descended from two elective Netherlands abortions. Fetal cell lines from two different elective abortions have been developed to help create other vaccines, such as those for rubella or German measles, hepatitis A, rabies, and chickenpox. One line from 1973 is labeled HEK 293. The other is from 1985 and is labeled PER.C6.
In other settings fetal cells are labeled stem cells because they have not become specialized to make only one type of tissue. They are called pluripotential. They are in many ways like various cancer cell lines that have been harvested and cultured for decades.
“Vaccine makers may use these fetal cell lines in any of the following three stages of vaccine development: 1. Development: identifying what works, 2. Confirmation: Making sure it works, 3. Production: Manufacturing the formula that works.
“When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for emergency use, neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines used fetal cell lines during the development or production phases.” So, no fetal cell lines were used to manufacture the vaccines, and they are not inside the injection you receive. “However, they did use the HEK 293 line to test the vaccines to ensure they work.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine did use the 1985 cell line to grow copies of the vector adenovirus, which delivered the spike protein into human cells, which in turn induced the Covid virus immune reaction and its memory. There are no fetal cells in this vaccine either. None of the COVID-19 vaccines in development use fetal cells from recent abortions.
The Vatican has issued clear guidance that permits Roman Catholics in good faith to receive COVID-19 vaccines that use fetal cell lines in development or production. In Pope Francis’s latest video message this week he urged everyone to get vaccinated for the good of all. “Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable. I pray to God that everyone may contribute their own small grain of sand, their own small gesture of love [for one another].”
From a Los Angeles County, Calif., April 20 publication on this very topic, “The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were found to be ethically uncontroversial by the pro-life policy organization The Charlotte Lozier Institute. Further, the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities, a committee within the US conference of Catholic bishops, has stated: ‘Neither Pfizer nor Moderna used an abortion-derived cell line in the development or production of the vaccine. … One may receive any of the clinically recommended vaccines in good conscience with assurance that reception of such vaccines does not involve immoral cooperation in abortion.’”
Regarding the J & J vaccine, “The Catholic Church and the Southern Baptist Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission have both stated that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine that required fetal cell lines for production or manufacture is morally [!] acceptable. The US Conference of Catholic Bishops goes further and has stated: ’Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine ought to be understood as an act of charity toward other members of our community. In this way, being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good.’”
There you have it from multiple sources, even the Pope. Getting the vaccine is a moral obligation, not just medical. From the Bible, Paul wrote in Philippians 2:4: “Let each of you look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.” My response to my personal doubting Thomas is all of the above. Get the bloody shot for everyone’s sake. After reading this, do you feel like you’ve heard a sermon or been to church?
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.