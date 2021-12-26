Frank Bures: Do couch potatoes hibernate?

Disclaimer about this Hint: it is recycled, but updated from a couple epochs ago. It just seemed appropriate to dig it up it to rerun after we’ve lived through, and maybe are still living in, a hunkered down state of existence.

Of late, the question has started to sprout in various fields of the scientific community: Do couch potatoes hibernate? During the winter holiday time, is it not fitting to let our medical mind meander mentally into murkier musings than the consuming COVID concerns we are living through. It isn’t? Oh, well, here goes anyway.

This particular species of humanoid was recognized informally in the popular press in the early ’90s. It has not yet been acknowledged by the scientifically oriented groups such as the National Academy of Sciences and Vegetoids. We are not sure, therefore, if these beings are hybrids (or lowbreds), or are spontaneous genetic mutations from people who have overused their membership in Netflix and similar streaming video services.

During the winter we are aware of the habits of the Homo sapiens and not-so-Homo sapiens when the cold and snow engulf their domain. Both shivering and ice fishing have been noted. We can also observe the southern migration patterns of the species, Retirus Americanus, white haired and hairless subtypes.

Unfortunately, we did not come upon any couch potatoes for study. Have they, along with bears, lizards, lemurs, etc. cultivated a suitable niche (i.e. folded in a futon) in which to hibernate? Hibernation, of course, is that inactive, sleep-like state which requires less food when food is scarce. (It is known that pizza deliveries are difficult during a blizzard.)

The research leg of the Society for the Preservation of Underused Diligence, known as SPUD, had hoped to dig out objective data on couch potatoes. There was special interest in a study of their dietary components, such as the protein, fat, and especially the starch content of their digestive intake. It was underwritten by a Burpee seed company grant.

We strongly suspect that a militant vegetable rights group, the CPU (Couch Potato Underground) has thwarted our intent to peel back our ignorance of couch potatoes. The CPU may well have spirited them back to Ireland, where a general potato amnesty is emerging after recent outbreaks of baking, frying, etc. Their slogan is, “The eyes have it”.

So, it appears unlikely that we will ever gain valid knowledge about this boiling scientific mystery: Do couch potatoes hibernate, or merely reach a higher (lower?) vegetative state?

How’s that for mental wandering? Kind of cheesy, you might think. That reminds me that I read of a new plant Kraft Foods is opening in Israel this holiday season. They are producing a line of products called Cheeses of Nazareth. … From all of us at The Institute, we hope you and all of us can have a Happy and COVID-free New Year!

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

