Frank Bures: Differences in COVID tests

If someone has just come out of a cave after 3 years of hibernation, he or she would be aghast at how the COVID viruses are consuming us as we are consuming cascades of information about the viruses. One of the current topics is testing for the COVID viral presence in some way. All tests are not created equal. This will be a brief tutorial on the differences.

There are two broad categories of COVID tests. The first are the ones that find the active viral presence, and the second are the tests that find their footprints in the form of antibodies after they have made their getaway, which are for another Hint. The two varieties that try to trace down the viral varmints in their moist mucous hideouts are known as molecular (PCR) tests and also as nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT) and rapid antigen or protein capsule tests or RATS.

The basic structure of a virus consists of the genetic material, which is either DNA or RNA, deoxyribonucleic acid or ribonucleic acid. The SARS-C0V-2 is an RNA breed. Discussing the differences is really complicated. Around the RNA is a covering, capsule or nucleocapsid of protein. Around that on some viruses is a fatty or lipid covering or envelope, which is the case here, containing the spike and membrane proteins.

The two test types for finding the viral traces both begin with a nasal swab. It used to be the 4-foot-long one that went clear up your nose to the back of your throat or nasopharyngeal area (getting a brain biopsy at the same time?). But the CDC decided a while back that the short swab used just inside your nostril was sufficient. A spit of saliva has been also used. The data are not clear which method collects the best sample with the most viruses. The sample is treated with simple chemicals that break the viruses apart into their components.

The PCR or molecular assay technique is really complicated to discuss. It is an ingenious method of multiplying any viral amino acids hundreds to thousands of times via the PCR or polymerase chain reaction to detect even the smallest of amount of virus. It does not determine if it is alive and able to infect or not, just if it’s there on whatever snot or surface was sampled.

An antigen test uses laboratory-made antibodies to a substance that causes your body to produce an immune response. That end point is the generation of antibodies to that antigen. Most antigen tests use the technology called lateral flow testing, which dates back to the 1940s. One of the most common uses now is the over-the-counter home pregnancy tests. The preparation is a special paper, which has lab antibodies to the COVID capsule proteins bound to it where the letter T (for test) is on the plastic cassette. The C (control) line on the cassette has lab antibodies to throat or nose germs we commonly carry like Streptococcus C bacteria proteins. That line’s appearance says the test is valid.

With home rapid antigen tests you can get the results in 15-30 minutes. They all start with you inserting the sterile swab from the kit (with the paper removed) into both nostrils and really rubbing the dickens out of your lining for about 15 seconds in each. No needles or pain, just uncomfortable, and no brain tissue sampled. You put that into an included tube of fluid, which contains chemicals to break up the virus into its free-floating components. Then, you drop (according to instructions) the fluid into a well (small hole) in the cassette that is marked S for sample. In a different test you put the swab into a special place before closing the kit. The antibody-coated paper draws the fluid along like a sponge, called capillary action.

If viral proteins are in the fluid, they will bond with the antibodies, and a colored line appears (more complicated chemistry) at the T mark. No line, no virus, and a negative test. If a line shows, you assume you are infected with virus. As the fluid flows by the C area, the control line lights up. If no line appears there, the test is invalid. Buy another kit (if you can find one). Sometimes the T line is faint. Many references say that still means the virus is in you. Others say it’s not likely. You must correlate it with your symptoms.

The discussion of interpretations of these varying tests is really complicated (seems I keep repeating that). Both tests rely on viruses being in the sample, the antigen test much more so. The PCR amplifies the viral genes so much that it can detect virus long after you have stopped being contagious. The home test is most useful to decide if you can spread virus to others. That makes the timing of both tests crucial.

There are very few false positive results with the antigen tests, but there is a large percentage of negative ones because of sampling too soon or late for maximum viral quantity or load. If your test is negative, and you’re still having symptoms, then the PCR test is next. Neither of these is perfect, but we have to “go with the flow.” The intricacies and nuances of interpreting them individually or sequentially we’ll leave for another narrative. All the home tests are the lateral flow type.

They are worth employing for deciding what to do in social gatherings. All our families ecumenically agreed to use them before gathering for Christmas. We felt very positive about being negative. It allowed us to feel as comfortable as we could to enjoy our time together. No one got sick later either. We didn’t have to get testy over our tests. It was worth the money and peace of mind.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0