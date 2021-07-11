Frank Bures: Delta variant details distilled

The news and information about the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus delta variant (cDv) is currently swamping us. Since the viral story is very fluid as the virus keeps us guessing, we’ll try to distill some points about it at this juncture. The labels being used for the mutations as they arise follow the Greek alphabet. Hence, the U.K. variant as the first change from the initially known or “ancestral” strain from Wuhan, China, is alpha. The second variant arose in South Africa, and is beta. The third one popped up in Brazil, and is gamma. And the latest (and not greatest), which emerged in India, is delta.

The cDv is currently causing medical havoc in over 85 countries, including the U.S. We have the blessing of some vaccinations being done in most parts of the country, which is not the case globally where they often lack vaccines. It is also not the case in sparse U.S. areas. CDv accounts for 18 % of cases in Colorado, Montana, the Dakotas, Utah, Missouri and Wyoming. It was previously believed that it caused 25% of infections nationwide. As this is being written, the CDC newly estimates the cDv is causing 51% of cases in the U.S. and 80% in certain Midwestern states. In India and the U.K., it is the dominant strain. It is now in all 50 U.S. states.