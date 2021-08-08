Frank Bures: Deciphering delta variant contagion claims

Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., expert from the Canadian Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, University of Saskatchewan, disagreed with the idea that “delta is more airborne” than other variants. She said, “Delta hasn’t learned how to fly. ... It isn’t more airborne.” Data from England show delta is 64% more transmissible than their original alpha or U.K. variant.

An Aug. 3 Reuters report noted a study from one Wisconsin county, Dane, where researchers analyzed viral loads on nose and throat swabs at diagnosis. They found similar viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, high enough to allow viral shedding. A co-author said, “A key assumption is that those who are vaccinated are at very low risk of spreading the virus to others.” (Last week!) “The findings, however, indicated that vaccinated people should take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to others.”

A separate Singapore study from Saturday found similar viral loads in unvaccinated and vaccinated folks, but the loads decreased faster in the vaccinated. Also, in a July 4 outbreak on Cape Cod, Mass., vaccinated and unvaccinated had nearly the same amount of virus recovered in test samples, unlike previous variants.