Frank Bures: Deciphering delta variant contagion claims

What a difference a week makes. Last week, a medical columnist (me) wrote, “A vaccinated person COVID, the disease far less to the uninfected or unvaccinated. In the case of Covid it appears that a vaccinated person with a ‘breakthrough infection’ has a far lower amount of virus in secretions than the unvaccinated, substantially lowering the chance of spread.” That’s what was known and what I wrote at that point. And it was valid for the original strain.
Then, the claim came out in news sources that the delta variant (Dv) was 1,000 times more contagious than the original strain. In the last 7-10 days, many other news sources reported the “1,000 times” higher estimate.
The number comes from a study published earlier in July in a “preprint” or pre-peer reviewed journal edition by the Guangdong CDC in China. The doctors studied 62 patients and their close contacts who were infected in the initial delta outbreak in Guangzhou from May 21 to June 18. These close contacts were tested daily with the PCR nasal swab test. And data were compared with similar sampling from 63 people infected with an earlier version of the virus from the first wave in 2020.
The time from exposure to the first positive PCR test was 4 days for the Dv compared to 6 days for the original strain. This all suggests, but doesn’t directly prove, that a faster replication rate, shortened incubation period, and greater viral shedding are factors that contribute to the Dv’s increased infectiousness and transmissibility.
Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., expert from the Canadian Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, University of Saskatchewan, disagreed with the idea that “delta is more airborne” than other variants. She said, “Delta hasn’t learned how to fly. ... It isn’t more airborne.” Data from England show delta is 64% more transmissible than their original alpha or U.K. variant.
An Aug. 3 Reuters report noted a study from one Wisconsin county, Dane, where researchers analyzed viral loads on nose and throat swabs at diagnosis. They found similar viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients, high enough to allow viral shedding. A co-author said, “A key assumption is that those who are vaccinated are at very low risk of spreading the virus to others.” (Last week!) “The findings, however, indicated that vaccinated people should take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to others.”
A separate Singapore study from Saturday found similar viral loads in unvaccinated and vaccinated folks, but the loads decreased faster in the vaccinated. Also, in a July 4 outbreak on Cape Cod, Mass., vaccinated and unvaccinated had nearly the same amount of virus recovered in test samples, unlike previous variants.
Another contagion claim popped up in new reports primarily from the New York Times and Washington Post in the last week, that the Dv is as contagious as chickenpox. Their source was an internal CDC report and presentation from last week. The information hasn’t been publicized by the CDC. The Dv is more contagious than the viruses that cause MERS and SARS, other coronavirus pandemics, Ebola, colds, seasonal flu and smallpox.
These are calculated by counting how many people one infected person can pass the virus to. Chickenpox is 8-10 people, Dv is 5-10, the original coronavirus is 2-4, etc. The report said, “The war has changed.” And it keeps changing along with viral mutations, which are curbed by vaccinations!
The virus keeps teaching us on an evolving basis. We just have to try to keep up with it. In the last couple days one report said the Lambda variant, which is dominant in Peru and a lot of South America may invade the north and cause big trouble. Another from Forbes on line cites a warning from England’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. This prognosticates that the virus “is very likely to evolve into a still more dangerous form.” Oh, joy.
The best advice is to get your information from the cdc.gov, not social media sources. A fellow told me he wondered how his mom and dad passed the time before social media. He asked his 32 other siblings, and they no clue either …
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.