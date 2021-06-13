Frank Bures: COVID vaccine booster needed or not?

One of the most newsworthy recent COVID quandaries is whether or not there will be a need for booster shots. If so, when?

After reading multiple sources, it seems the jury is quite a ways out on this topic and will be for a while. Sometime beginning with the bottom line is a good start. A May 20, 2021, NBC article quoted the most medically pragmatic person possible, Dr. Anthony Fauci (of Fauci Ouchy fame): “The bottom line is, we don’t know if or when we will need booster shots. But it would be foolish not prepare for the eventuality that we might need it.”

In a computer search for the need for a COVID vaccine booster, the majority of the entries were news reports of the CEO’s of both Pfizer and Moderna, the companies who manufacture the mRNA vaccines, saying yes, we’ll need boosters in the fall or in so many months. And it was unclear if the shot would be the same one or a modified one based on the more current circulating variants. One infectious disease expert at Duke University offered that we don’t know what the protective durability is of the mRNA or J and J vaccines, or any of the others around the world. They haven’t been around that long.