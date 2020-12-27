Frank Bures: Covid relief with New Year's musings

Witness the insidious conditions that develop during aging, such as Furniture Disease (where your chest falls into your drawers), or Dunlop Disease (where your belly dun lop over your belt), and where things formerly called cheeks turn into wrinkles and jowls. These time and gravity (?) dependent maladies were the inspiration for this researcher’s speculations on the medical effects of FOG after he noticed his own disturbing downward droop due to FOG.

The real issue in aging may be whether we are battling Father Time or Grandma Gravity, since the FOG bears down on us throughout our entire existence. There is no escape. We are stuck with and because of it.

You may wonder where this ponderous pondering is headed. Since we are wrestling with a pioneering concept on the fringes (!) of scientific thought, we have not yet formulated a complete theory. But we feel an irresistible pull toward incriminating FOG in messing up — or down — our mature tissues.

What’s so good or bad about gravity? No conclusion yet, or what to do about it in the second place. But, where would we be without the FOG? Probably our physical functions would undergo molecular disorder and anarchy, and we would fly off the earth into space. Which may be where this medical musing came from and should return. Still, keep it in mind as you look around your world and into your mirrors, as we do at the Institute. From all of us at the ISMGRBV have a safe, healthy, and much better New Year (than 2020). We hope this medical whimsy gave your COVID concerns some brief relief.

