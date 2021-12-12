Frank Bures: COVID immune protection from other coronavirus infections.

Doctors and scientists are trying figure out why people have such a range of disease reactions and patterns to COVID-19 infections. In a family or living unit the disease can range from asymptomatic to deadly. One such investigative path is seeking prior similar viral infections that could bolster immunity.

The COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, is not the only coronavirus (CV) in the world. Many people world-wide have had other coronavirus infections that created immune system memories that can re-awaken with a COVID infection and produce some antibodies that cross react with the COVID spike proteins to inhibit it from being as nasty as it could be. Two fairly recent research articles discussed that aspect.

There are 4 common coronaviruses we know about in communities all over the world causing upper respiratory infections that are classed as “colds,” and are considered harmless, unlike COVID. There are also the 2003 original Asian SARS epidemic and the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic in the Middle East viruses. There are many known coronaviruses that cause a wide variety of mild and severe infections in domestic and companion animals like livestock, dogs and cats. And let’s not forget the ones in wild critters like bats, etc., that have provided us with our epidemic and pandemic viral curses.

One short article in Science News (Jan. 19, 2021) from Northern Arizona University and another from the medical institute of virology at the University of Zurich (USH), Switzerland, (Nov. 2021) discussed this topic. The first study used some new, high-powered research techniques to analyze the antibody response in prior coronavirus infections compared to the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2. They found 2 cross-reactive sites on the spike proteins among the viral varieties.

They wrote that “our findings highlight sites where the SARS-CoV-2 response appears to be shaped by previous corona exposures. … The findings could help explain the widely varying reactions COVID-19 patients have to the disease, from mild or no symptoms to severe reactions requiring hospitalization, and often resulting in death.”

The Swiss paper researchers used a specially developed assay to analyze antibody levels against the four mild coronaviruses in 825 samples taken before COVID emerged. They also examined 389 samples from donors infected with SARS-CoV-2. They were able to demonstrate that people who caught COVID had lower levels of antibodies against the harmless CVs. Also, people with high levels of antibodies to those harmless CVs were less likely to have been hospitalized after contracting COVID . “Our study shows that a strong antibody response to human coronaviruses increases the level of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infections.” This type of immune response is called cross reactivity. It also occurs in the T lymphocyte cellular art or arm of our immunity.

People are only fully protected against COVID after they have had that infection or effective vaccination against, or both. Finding partial immunity from prior related CV infections doesn’t explain the original question. Other efforts are underway to uncover people whose genetic make-up doesn’t permit them to get infected with the COVID virus, with the idea of trying to utilize that knowledge to artificially create a similar defense.

An Oct. 29, 2021, article from Nature Immunology describes the search by an international team of scientists who are hunting for those genetically resistant to SARS-CoV2. It is another approach, but also another complete topic for another time.

Trying to understand something as complex as our immune system is almost beyond human understanding. But if we can decipher protective mechanisms that nature has already devised and recreate them to prevent disease, like vaccines (Hint!), the search and research is worth it.

In my private musings I keep going back to whether certain foods might help make you immune. Being of Czech heritage, I am a great fancier of poppy seed. If there were a study designed to test poppy seed as being the magic defense, I would join it in a flash. Even if it didn’t work, popping all those sweetened poppy baked goods would be worth it if it didn’t change my belt size too much. Anything for science.

