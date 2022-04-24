Frank Bures: COVID-19 post infection vaccination benefits

The March 31 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine contained two studies about immune protection against future COVID-19 reinfections, comparing people who had a prior COVID-19 infection and were subsequently vaccinated, to those who relied on immunity from the infection only to protect against a new COVID infection.

There was also an editorial in the issue summarizing the results. That author, Nicola Klein, M.D., PhD from the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center wrote, “Two studies in this issue deliver persuasive evidence that among persons with infection-induced immunity, COVID-19 vaccinations provides substantial added protection against SARS-CoV-2 reinfection.”

One study came from Israel where medical records of 149,032 patients who had recovered from previous COVID infections were compared for reinfection rates in those who had or had not received a subsequent vaccination with Pfizer’s vaccine.

Vaccine effectiveness against reinfection was estimated at 82% among patients aged 18-64 and 60% among those 65 and older. There was no obvious reason or explanation for the difference between age groups. The numerical comparison of the two groups is that reinfection occurred in 2.46 cases per 100,000 vaccinated people, and in 10.21 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated people.

Another study from the United Kingdom was more complicated (notice that I am sparing you the agonizing details).

It evaluated the duration of infection-induced immunity among 9,488 patients with previously documented COVID infections. The vaccines used were either Pfizer or Astra Zeneca brands, the latter with different development technology.

In unvaccinated persons the estimated protection against reinfection was 86% within a year after the initial infection and 69% beyond a year. So, there was some immunity to getting it again, whatever variant was in the neighborhood.

But, in those vaccinated after their first infection, the shot was estimated to have increased protection to 94% for at least 6 months longer.

From the editorial, “Vaccination provided increased, longer lasting protection …, and it gave them greater than 90% protection against reinfection for more than 18 months after the first infection.”

The above narration had a lot of academic redundancy, but the message is pretty self-evident. Per Dr. Klein, “Some observers may assert that 69% protection for more than year after previous infections — without vaccination — is good enough. The message from these studies is clear that subsequent vaccination increases protection against reinfection.”

The idea of better immune response to prevent reinfection is not without qualifications from these studies. They were done when the Delta variant was the dominant viral version. We aren’t sure if the numbers would be repeated if studied with the Omicron variants that are dominant now.

The studies went only a limited length of time, and the virus is still with and among us in varying degrees of mutation. The best timing of two-dose vaccines and any of the boosters is also yet an unknown.

Then there is the problem of people not wanting to get vaccinated for a variety of personal choices, not from a medical or public health perspective. The immovable one seems the religious objection to the actual vaccines because they were developed and/or tested with fetal cell lines. They reject anything remotely connected with an abortion. Nevermind the pope has been vaccinated and advocates it.

For them, there may be the brand vaccine Novavax, created with moth cells, no human cells or tissues. Studies convincingly show it to be effective and safe. It is currently in the U.S. approval pipeline.

Why bother to boost your immunity if you already have some? COVID infections with the current variants are not putting so many people in the hospital or killing as many as the prior ones. But it still causes some hospitalizations and deaths.

And there are several studies that show even a mild COVID case can leave you with long COVID problems, which do compromise some lives, and can shrink your brain, according to a recent scanning study from the United Kingdom.

A new vaccination or a booster if you’re eligible may not shield you entirely from reinfection, but it improves your chances of preventing one. Seriously consider giving your COVID immunity “a shot in the arm,” as the saying goes. It just makes good sense.

That phrase was coined sometime in the 1920’s from the actual act of vaccinations given then. It says you are doing yourself a favor to give you a boost. Why not?

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

