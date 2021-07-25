Frank Bures: Changing initial COVID virus symptoms

It is still worth it to be aware if you are infected with COVID-l9. It is important for you AND your family and community. Even if you don’t get sick or very sick, you can pass it on to someone who may just become severely ill or die. The individual host response to this infection runs the gamut of illness, just like all other infections. The “guesstimates” of asymptomatic infections have ranged from 20-45%. It likely is higher with the vaccines at work because they mercifully lessen the disease so much in almost everyone that more asymptomatic infections are probably occurring and not being discovered now. The lack of testing probably has skewed the data.