Frank Bures: Attempting to unmask current mask/mass confusion

People read into what they are told the meaning they want get out of it. I have learned that from years of diligently giving patients the best advice I can, and hearing them respond back with what they “heard.” The new guidance has been heard by many unvaccinated as license to discard their masks. Au contraire, mon frère. The virus is still circulating in the community, and the unvaccinated are still being exposed to it with all the attendant possible severe illness and death we have sadly come to know the last 15 months. I doubt ANYONE wants to keep wearing a mask. The 3-4% of Americans whose immune systems are compromised, like cancer and organ transplant patients, cannot join the maskless life because they seem to generate very few measurable antibodies from the vaccines.

Since May 13 I have collected over 20 Internet medical and news references about the ruling and over 5 from newsprint. The doctors and nurses who tried to care for and keep alive the tidal wave of hospitalized patients, so many of whom died in spite of heroic efforts, are expressing concern that this could be premature. Many are and will suffer PTSD from their valiant struggles against the merciless virus, like those close family members left behind. We all have been imprinted with the fear of death if we don’t maintain masked, distanced lives. Dr. Walensky says we are going to have something like mask separation anxiety for a while, finding it difficult to shed the mask totally. She said we should be able to do that in our own due time. Could you call it mask PTSD?