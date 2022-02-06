Frank Bures: A short history of cotton swabs

A charming article appeared recently in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reprinted from the Washington Post entitled “The Humble Swab Is Having a Moment.” It begins with a description of the now prolific proboscis probing done for COVID-19 testing. “Never before in the course of human events have our noses been so poked, prodded, and downright invaded by foreign objects at our own behest. This is the golden age of swabs, meaning we pay gilded prices for a coronavirus antigen test …”

The origin of cotton swabs in every reference credits a Polish immigrant named Leo Gerstenzang for their creation in 1923. He was watching his wife wind cotton around toothpicks to clean their baby’s ears at bath time. He decided to design a less injurious ready-made cotton swab that wouldn’t splinter and cut the baby’s ears. It took him several years to solve certain design problems like getting equal amounts of cotton on each end of a wooden spindle. He formed the Leo Gerstezang Infant Novelty Company to market his swab and other baby products. His first name for the swabs was Baby Gays because “they made babies happy.” In 1926, he added the name Q-Tips Baby Gays, saying the Q stood for quality. Eventually Baby Gays was dropped, making them the legendary Q-tips we know today, a registered trademark.

Cotton swabs or cotton buds (British English) use one or two small wads of cotton. For medical uses, these are placed on the ends of a 4 inch spindle of wood or plastic. For myriad other uses they are attached to a 2.5 inch rolled paper or plastic handle. The plastic spindle has become a source of marine plastic pollution because people tend to flush them down toilets after use, and they end up out at sea. A doctor from a Scottish environmental charity wrote, “The message cannot be strong enough that only the 3 Ps (pee, toilet paper, and poop) should be flushed, and anything else thrown into a bin.” (Does that make it a “has-bin?) Johnson & Johnson stopped selling plastic swabs in 2017. The box of Q-tips in our house has paper stems. The European Union banned the use of plastic-stemmed swabs in 2021. Italy banned them in 2019, Monaco in 2020, as well as England, Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man.

The original use of ear cleaning is now supposed to be recommended against because of potential injury. Beginning in 1970, such warnings began to appear on boxes. Ours says, “Do not insert into ear canal.” But it is largely ignored. Scooping out earwax likely is their most common purpose. Per the Journal of Pediatrics, an estimated 263,338 children visited emergency rooms between 1990 and 2010 for cotton swab injuries, or about 35 per day. 73% of the cases involved ear cleaning.

The variety of uses for cotton swabs seems endless. Our box says, “The ultimate home and beauty tool.” In the 1950s, Q-tips partnered with a Hollywood make-up artist to create the “Lessons in Loveliness with Q-tips” booklet. Their other uses are legion, for arts and crafts, home cleaning, collecting evidence at crime scenes, cleaning laser diodes, computer parts and so on.

The medical uses for culturing or swabbing an area for a sample are essential for diagnosis and equally diverse. These swabs usually come in a sterile package. In the Post article, an ear, nose and throat doctor interviewed said, “If there’s an orifice, someone has stuck a swab in it.” Let’s not forget the now rather familiar LOOOONG, maybe four-foot-long swab that has been used to probe through your nose into your throat or pharynx, even touching the back of your skull, for a sample for COVID.

The number of swabs being produced is increasing astronomically, according to the Post article. A company called Puritan began making mint-flavored toothpicks in 1919. Located in a small Maine hamlet of Guilford, it then began to produce other wooden stick items like frozen pop sticks, tongue depressors and eventually swabs. It produces 65 varieties of swabs. At the start of the pandemic they would put out about 5 million a month. Now they roll out 100 million a month, and are building an additional plant in Tennessee, which will permit an increase to around 300 million a month. That means potentially a swab for every single American every single month. With the over the counter rapid antigen tests being s much in demand, that may be enough.

With the pandemic possibly paling (God willing), that might be excessive. We can only hope. The motherly admonition remains not to put anything into your ear larger than your elbow. And the old confrontational challenge “Shove it up your nose with a rubber hose” has taken on a very different connotation. Now, perhaps we’ll think swab first?

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0