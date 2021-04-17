Frank A. Bures: What are PFAS chemicals?

More chapters in the PFAS tale are being and will be written. This may give you a slight understanding of what you are reading and hearing about. Sometimes what looks so new, innovative and promising may have a dark side. The main protagonist in this play is DuPont, who in 1935 promoted their slogan “Better things for Better Living … Through Chemistry,” which later became “Better living through chemistry.” This even became the title of a 2014 movie with Jane Fonda. DuPont dropped it in 1982. Maybe the chemistry that transforms chocolate and barley into consumable products does make for a little better living. Make every day Earth Day.