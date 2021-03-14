Frank A. Bures: Viral definitions of mutation, variant, strain

A new or different strain is designated when enough mutations have occurred to create a variant that exhibits different viral behaviors and “looks” different to virologists, like having blond instead of brown hair.

Don’t ask me to explain further. You’ll be sorry. To date SC2 is still one strain with multiple variants, and more to come. Therefore, all Pekinese are dogs, but all dogs aren’t Pekinese. All strains are variants, but all variants aren’t strains. We’re getting there.

What has put “strain” on our understanding of the terms is the casual interchangeable use of variant and strain in many news publications. But then, common incorrect parlance has established fairly common use of the mispronunciation prevenTAtive for preventive. Strain for variant “ain’t” correct, but not as flagrantly incorrect as preventative. Had enough biological grammar for now?

The practicality of the nuances among mutation, variant, and strain is to help understand the actual medical significance of the viral mutations, which are part of the evolutionary processes of both viruses and our adaptations to them.