Frank A. Bures: Two mRNA vaccine shots needed

The concept of herd immunity is discussed widely, and especially now. It’s a concept and not an exact fact. The percent of the herd with immunity needed to prevent spread is different for each organism. The number 70% to 80% is a guess with the current virus. The practical approach is we’ll take any amount of it we can create.

Vaccine hesitancy and the negative myths created by anti-vaxxers is another stumbling block. The April 30, 2021, Winona County Update email had a wonderful summary of those points: 1) The COVID-19 vaccines cannot (!) change your DNA. 2) COVID vaccines do not cause infertility. 3) You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines. 4) COVID-19 vaccines do not contain microchips to track or monitor people (?! Not sure what they were smoking). 5) No safety steps have been skipped in making the COVID-19 vaccines. The mRNA research actually began several decades ago, and just matured with these vaccines.

The last word is: get vaccinated. It protects not only you, but also the people you live with and love. Don’t sweat the calendar if you missed a shot. The current estimates are the second shot has the same effect as long as 6 weeks later, and maybe even longer. For those who are resistant to the second shot or any at all, it is their choice, but it jeopardizes you and me, as well as the holdouts. For those who argue the vaccines may cause long-term bad results, the reality doesn’t show that. The bad effects from an actual infection, like dying, are a lot worse than any vaccine reaction. I say we should shoot the works.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoys a good pun.

