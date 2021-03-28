Frank A. Bures: Some fine COVID vaccine points

1. Any protection from a vax is better than none. These vaxes were designed to prevent serious disease, not stop anyone from getting infected. The three currently available in the U.S. do that both in trials and now seemingly in the real world pretty well. Pfizer’s is 95% effective, Moderna’s 94%, and Johnson & Johnson 72% in the U.S. and 66% globally. The data from Israel’s huge numbers with their own vaccine show 94% effectiveness against symptomatic COVID, and 87% prevention of hospitalizations. The AstraZeneca story is evolving. A Pfizer study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine said their vax prevented 90% of asymptomatic infections. Tiny viruses with no “brain” are outthinking us brainy humans, and teaching us new points. The early data on the variants emerging in the U.S. show somewhat less vax effectiveness or protection. You must remember the evolution of these viruses is constantly undergoing genetic change to produce more competitive and ”successful” forms.