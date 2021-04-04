Frank A. Bures: Range of immune reactions to COVID vaccines

It seems from their data and conversational experience the second Pfizer and Moderna shots elicit more of a reaction. That was true for my bride and in-house editor. Yours truly just had a bit of a sore arm each time. So, the question has been raised whether you do have immunity if you have no reaction to the vaccine. The short answer is yes, you do, and it did work. Looking at studies and now real world data for the vaccines at least 90% plus of people are protected from severe illness, hospitalization and death. A test for T cell reactivity would be ideal but that is in the realm of intricate laboratory processes, not run of the mill blood tests.

A quick word about negative and false information being spread about vaccines. A reader called, appropriately concerned about some video his college grandson and classmates had watched. On a far right website, an osteopath preached about bogus dangers of the vaccines, which frightened them enough to question getting vaccinated. This D.O. said the vaccines will change recipients’ DNA (which is impossible and false) and they will “make us into genetically modified organisms” (also false). She reposts byzantine diagrams supposedly revealing Bill Gates as the mastermind behind the global pandemic. And on. Enough already?