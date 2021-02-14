Frank A. Bures: Infection possible after COVID vaccination

A second reason Dr. Lee lists is that one dose is estimated to impart only roughly 50% protection.

The third reason is that it takes time to create the immune reaction and memory. The messenger RNA, mRNA, in the vaccine has to be engulfed by your body’s cells, where it uses your cells’ genetic machinery to produce the viral spike proteins from the mRNA’s blueprint.

These are released and introduced to your immune cells (through a very, very complicated process). Quoting Dr. Lee, “They say ‘WTH is this’ when they encounter the viral protein, and provoke your immune system to generate an immune response.” Post vaccination it takes at least 10-14 days to establish immunity, maybe longer. Then you are as fully protected as possible.

A fourth reason Dr. Lee lists is you might get infected just before getting vaccinated. The estimated incubation period for this Coronavirus is two to 14 days, average five to six days. You could get vaccinated during the incubation period. Before the vaccine has a chance to kick in, the virus could manifest itself somehow after a first vaccination.

Dr. Lee’s fifth reason for testing positive is the big one: The clinical trials with the two mRNA vaccines have not determined how well or even if they can prevent infection.