Frank A. Bures: Female fertility and COVID vaccines

A female health care worker recently turned down a vaccination opportunity because she said she had read some posts on (un)social media that the available mRNA ones might cause infertility. She said she and her husband have been “trying to get pregnant” for over a year, and she didn’t want to make things worse.

Her phrase made me chuckle, as always when I hear it, because everything in medical school taught us that the female gets pregnant. The guy only “fertilizes” the process, whether in person or from a sperm bank (less enjoyable). A lot in medicine has changed since then, but not the basic anatomy or process.

This prompted me to “look it up.” I found several computer references to the source of this misinformation; read lie. A WebMD article from Jan. 12 begins, “There is no evidence that the new vaccines against COVID-19 cause infertility, yet it’s a worry that’s been cited by some health care workers as a reason they’re reluctant to be first in line to get the shots.”

The derivation of this anti-vax misinformation seems to be from a letter sent Dec. 1, 2020, to the European Medical Agency (EMA) by Wolfgang Wodarg (not Mozart), a German doctor, and Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer corporation researcher who had left Pfizer 9 years before.