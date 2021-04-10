Frank A. Bures: Don't let Covid fear keep you inside

Coughing, sneezing, boisterous laughing, etc., can spew and broadcast infected saliva and snot as larger respiratory droplets the infamous 6 feet. Tinier water vapor particles known as aerosols can float and spread even farther. If they are contained in an unventilated box like a bar or restaurant, they can achieve a high concentration for exposure. Outside they are dispersed posthaste. The exceptions would be if you are near an infected person for a duration of time, you increase your potential exposure exponentially. One study found that 2 men in China, outside, talking face to face for at least 15 minutes, were exposed enough to spread the virus.

That is multiplied logarithmically if you are in a maskless, packed crowd like on spring break in Miami or at the Sturgis motorcycle rally. Curiously, there was no huge spike of cases after the massive protests last May following George Floyd’s death. One study observed how most of the people were wearing masks, and even fairly well physically distanced. I also observed that on TV news pictures. Mayo Clinic December 10 2020, published an article on their website entitled “Safe Outdoor Activities During the Covid-19 Pandemic”. It covered most of the above points and advised maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask if you can’t. But don’t be afraid if you are just walking past someone but try to avoid crowded sidewalks or narrow paths.