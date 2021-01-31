Frank A. Bures: Differing opinions about masks after vaccination

Fourth, masks protect people with compromised immune systems, such as cancer or autoimmune patients.

Fifth, masks protect against any strain of the virus, despite the genetic mutations. Dr. Offit says the best hope for ending the pandemic isn’t to choose between masks, distancing and vaccines, but to combine them.

An NPR news article from Jan. 12 essentially covers the same points, but asks why the trials didn’t establish if these vaccine could or could not prevent infection.

The tangled answer is that it would take too much time when the priority was to get vaccines out for use. The important thing was to demonstrate that they prevented symptoms and illness,

A much more measured, thoughtful assessment of discarding masks was offered by Vinay Prasad, MD, MPH (master’s in public health), on the website MedPage Today. “Having spent some time thinking about the topic, and discussing with colleagues, I have reached (my own) conclusions. It is a tradeoff with residual uncertainties, and reasonable people can disagree. But I also favor the view that generally 14 days after vaccination, we can relax some restrictions.