Frank A. Bures: COVID virus variants and vaccines

Do the vaccines we have available in the U.S. prevent us from getting sick, going to the hospital or dying if we get infected by one of the coronavirus variants? The short answer is yes. The longer answer follows with the explanations and qualifications. Remember, nothing in life is 100% or perfect, except you and me.

The COVID virus has done its procreating process producing mutations, which are more successful at helping it to survive, as all viruses do at different rates. The vaccines we now have, induce protection from infection to a degree, but more effectively subdue our response to prevent illness, especially severe, and death. The average quoted for the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is about 95%. The Janssen or Johnson & Johnson (who owns the Janssen company) vaccine protection is a bit less, but still a whole lot better than not getting vaccine at all.

Those percentages are arrived at by measuring antibody protein blood levels in people post infection or vaccination. They indicate your immune system’s amount of reaction in one part of your white blood cell response, but not all of it by far. The ensuing explanation is a gross simplification of a complex process that occurs magically in us throughout our lives. Hang in there with me. It will be worth it.