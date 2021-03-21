Frank A. Bures: Broad, fine points on COVID-19 vaccines

The world of vaccines is complicated enough. But the world of COVID vaccines is even more so. Vaccines are evolving so fast that nothing like it has ever occurred, medically. The stimulus for it is a curse, but the reaction of so many companies in the “vax” race is a blessing, well, maybe a mixed one. One vax tracking system wrote in the Financial Times that over 230 candidates have been or are being studied. At least 7 are in use in at least one country.
A very informative article “Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker” from the March 12, 2021, New York Times has an encyclopedic amount of information (typical for that paper) on the current vaccines under development and those that have been abandoned.
It said, “Researchers are currently testing 76 vaccines in clinical trials on humans, and 22 have reached the final stage. At least 77 preclinical vaccines are under active investigation in animals.” That’s all.
It lists the phases of testing for a vaccine (vax). Preclinical Testing: A new vaccine is tested first on cells and then animals to see it produces an immune response. Phase 1 Safety Trials: The vax is given to a small number of people to test safety and dose response for sufficient immune reaction. Phase 2 Expanded Trials: Hundreds of people receive the vax, split into groups like children and elderly to check for different reactions, testing for safety. Phase 3 Efficacy Trials: Thousands of people receive the vax, along with roughly an equal number of volunteers who receive a placebo, to compare how many do or don’t get the infection. This is usually where relatively rare side effects can be discovered.
Early or limited approval can be granted for emergency authorization, such as our 2 mRNA vaxs, Pfizer and Moderna. Russia and China began administering their vaxs even before phase 3 trials were completed. Because of worrying symptoms or reactions or no effect, trials may be paused or abandoned. The categories of vax technology are genetic vaccines, viral vector vaccines, protein based vaccines, inactivated/killed or attenuated (whole) coronavirus vaccines.
The genetic vaxs include the 2 we have available in the US, that contain a snippet of messenger RNA for the virus’s “spike” protein. This RNA piece is enveloped in a membrane that can be absorbed by human cells which make that foreign protein. Some others have a DNA sequence which codes for the protein differently. Right now, there are 18 coming, one abandoned, and 15 others in preclinical trials.
Viral vector vaxs work by using some harmless virus, usually a type of “cold” virus called adenovirus (there are many of them in humans and other primates), to which is grafted the genetic code for the spike protein. These viruses actually infect our cells and allow the RNA or DNA to use our cell machinery to make the protein, which is excreted to stimulate the immune reaction and memory. This technology has been used for at least 50 years. The adenoviruses used are mostly from chimps and gorillas since it is assumed that humans already have immune reactions from prior infections/colds, which would blunt the desired coronavirus response. A modified cowpox virus is also used. The Sputnik Russian vax has one viral breed for the first vax and another for the second. The Johnson and Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaxs use these technologies. The article lists 16 of these, 2 abandoned, and maybe 20 in preclinical trials.
Protein based vaxs contain coronavirus proteins, usually lab synthesized with no genetic material. They may be whole proteins or fragments encapsulated or attached to nanoparticles. Novavax’s candidate is one, which is close to U.S. approval. Theirs is 96% effective against the first COVID virus and 86% against most variants.
The path to the protein is intricate and curious. The spike protein gene is injected into a virus, which infects a moth larval armyworm that feeds on cabbages. The armyworm then manufactures copious quantities of the protein. This is harvested (how?), and packed into a molecular bubble, then injected into us to elicit the immune reaction. Sounds rather roundabout? There are 26 of these listed, and a gang of preclinical trial ones.
The inactivated or attenuated viral vaxs are whole coronaviruses that have either been killed or weakened somehow, a much more traditional approach. Twelve of these are listed, with only 3 in preclinical trials.
Repurposed vaxs are another small category of well-established vaxs for other germs, that possibly would be able to block COVID infections. The century old tuberculosis one, BCG, is being tried in Australia, and there are half a dozen others.
We’re out of room to make any more fine points after these very broad points about COVID vaxs. We’ll just wait until the next edition of Healthful Hints. The most important point is that any amount of immunity is better than none. The vaccines the U.S. has now, all pretty much prevent death and severe disease. Take what you can. Between now and then, if you receive a vaccination, you will have scored the best point about these vaccines — in your arm.
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoys a good pun.