Frank A. Bures: Broad, fine points on COVID-19 vaccines

Early or limited approval can be granted for emergency authorization, such as our 2 mRNA vaxs, Pfizer and Moderna. Russia and China began administering their vaxs even before phase 3 trials were completed. Because of worrying symptoms or reactions or no effect, trials may be paused or abandoned. The categories of vax technology are genetic vaccines, viral vector vaccines, protein based vaccines, inactivated/killed or attenuated (whole) coronavirus vaccines.

The genetic vaxs include the 2 we have available in the US, that contain a snippet of messenger RNA for the virus’s “spike” protein. This RNA piece is enveloped in a membrane that can be absorbed by human cells which make that foreign protein. Some others have a DNA sequence which codes for the protein differently. Right now, there are 18 coming, one abandoned, and 15 others in preclinical trials.

Viral vector vaxs work by using some harmless virus, usually a type of “cold” virus called adenovirus (there are many of them in humans and other primates), to which is grafted the genetic code for the spike protein. These viruses actually infect our cells and allow the RNA or DNA to use our cell machinery to make the protein, which is excreted to stimulate the immune reaction and memory. This technology has been used for at least 50 years. The adenoviruses used are mostly from chimps and gorillas since it is assumed that humans already have immune reactions from prior infections/colds, which would blunt the desired coronavirus response. A modified cowpox virus is also used. The Sputnik Russian vax has one viral breed for the first vax and another for the second. The Johnson and Johnson and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaxs use these technologies. The article lists 16 of these, 2 abandoned, and maybe 20 in preclinical trials.