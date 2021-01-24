Frank A. Bures: Air purifiers for COVID-19

Many manufacturers use the Clean Air Delivery Rate system to rate air cleaner performance. This measures airflow through the filters, which are designed to trap particles as small as 0.01 microns in diameter, just a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair.

Air “sanitizers” contain short wavelength ultraviolet light, UVC, which can kill viruses, bacteria and fungi. These have been used for a century in various capacities, and are a mainstay in hospital ventilation systems. They don’t move air. The air has to be vented past them in the ducts for exposure. Ionizers give air particles an electrical charge, which attracts them towards something with an opposite electric charge (do they get a charge out of it?). Once trapped, they tend to stay there, similar to static electricity.

If your closed space has good ventilation, even with the UVC lights in the ducts, you may not need an air purifier. Most places don’t. There are a bewildering bunch of brands to choose from. One rating to check is the air changes per hour or ACH. For medical buildings such as hospitals, 20 to 40 changes per hour is desirable. For the home portable models, six is a decent number. You need to consider the square footage involved. The price range is from a hundred to several hundred dollars. One with a good HEPA filter for $200 to $300 will mostly fill the bill (that you have to pay).