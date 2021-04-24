Frank A. Bures: Activity advice after vaccination

Visit inside a home or private setting without a mask or distancing, with one household of unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness. (Right there is a gray area because who is a risk for severe illness can be arbitrary.)

Refrain from quarantine or testing following exposure to someone infected if they are asymptomatic. (How can you know who is infected without symptoms?)

Resume travel, and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel. This refers to domestic travel primarily.

Travel internationally without a pre-travel test, depending on destination, and no post travel quarantining in the U.S. Overseas trip have some rules, which are country dependent.