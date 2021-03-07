Frank A. Bures: A gut feeling about COVID

In the last 20 years or so a fairly well accepted definition of normal gut species has been established. Scientists are continually learning the important role these critters play not just in digestion but health in so many ways, like influencing risk for type 2 diabetes, influencing some cancers’ development, developing obesity, heart disease, maintaining good immunity overall, possibly a role in causing depression(s), and so on. When the different species are thrown out of kilter, and some become more dominant, that is labeled dys (incorrect) biosis.

The idea of correcting bowel dysfunction with stool or fecal microbiota transplants goes back to the fourth century CE in China where a researcher named Ge Hong first used what he called “yellow soup” to treat his patients with severe diarrhea. The challenge is to determine what gut species are beneficial, neutral, or harmful. In the current Covid study, Covid patients had higher numbers of Ruminococcus gnavus which can be associated with inflammatory bowel disease, Ruminococcus torques, and Bacteroides dorei. They had lower counts of Bifidobacterium adolescentis, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, and Eubacterium rectale. These are thought to exert immunomodulatory potential, or keeping the level of illness down. (I admit it was sort of perverse to put all these names in. Try to pronounce them with your children at the dinner table?)