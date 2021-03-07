Frank A. Bures: A gut feeling about COVID

I’ll bet you have heard some folks use the phrase, “I have a gut feeling about it”. And not just about what they ate. Well, a recent paper in the British medical Journal called Gut from the Chinese Hospital of Hong Kong may have us saying the same thing about Covid infection severity. Researchers collected blood and stool samples from 78 participants before the pandemic began and 100 patients who tested positive for COVID. In total, 41 patients gave sequential stool samples during hospitalization and for 30 days afterwards.
The changes of the gut microbiome (MIKE-row-BY-ohm) seemed to correlate with disease severity. The definition of microbiome is the total of microorganisms (collectively called microbiota) in a particular environment, including any part our body or all of it. It applies to any living organism from human to microscopic and includes bacteria, fungi, viruses, etc. But the most studied portion has been the bacterial portion. Estimates are that our guts contain trillions of bacteria with over 1,000 identified (!) species, weighing 5-6 pounds. (I hear them talking at night …)
The kinds are incredibly varied from person to person. Even identical twins share only 34% of the same microbes. A New York Times article explained that there are sometimes vastly different COVID courses in identical twins. It says, “Throughout adolescence, the biological chasm between twins deepens as distinct microbes colonize their guts, or subtle shifts in the environment squish or stretch parts of their genomes (collection of genes)” and change them. Unrelated people share only about 30%.
In the last 20 years or so a fairly well accepted definition of normal gut species has been established. Scientists are continually learning the important role these critters play not just in digestion but health in so many ways, like influencing risk for type 2 diabetes, influencing some cancers’ development, developing obesity, heart disease, maintaining good immunity overall, possibly a role in causing depression(s), and so on. When the different species are thrown out of kilter, and some become more dominant, that is labeled dys (incorrect) biosis.
The idea of correcting bowel dysfunction with stool or fecal microbiota transplants goes back to the fourth century CE in China where a researcher named Ge Hong first used what he called “yellow soup” to treat his patients with severe diarrhea. The challenge is to determine what gut species are beneficial, neutral, or harmful. In the current Covid study, Covid patients had higher numbers of Ruminococcus gnavus which can be associated with inflammatory bowel disease, Ruminococcus torques, and Bacteroides dorei. They had lower counts of Bifidobacterium adolescentis, Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, and Eubacterium rectale. These are thought to exert immunomodulatory potential, or keeping the level of illness down. (I admit it was sort of perverse to put all these names in. Try to pronounce them with your children at the dinner table?)
The authors wrote, “These results suggest that gut microbiota composition is associated with the magnitude of the immune response to Covid-19 and subsequent tissue damage, and thus could play a role in regulating disease severity. ... The observed gut microbiota composition could simply be a response to patients’ health and immune status rather than a direct involvement in disease severity, and as such it may not be directly applicable to predicting disease susceptibility in non-COVID patients.” That’s a complicated way of saying it is a “which came first, chicken or egg” question. Did the disproportion of bacterial species allow the infection to set in, or was it the result of the infection? Are you hanging with me yet?
They found a small subset of patients who showed gut dysbiosis even 30 days after clearance of the virus. Could this be a potential explanation for why some Covid symptoms like fatigue, breathing problems, or joint pains persist? They also wrote: “Bolstering of beneficial gut species depleted in COVID-19 could serve as a novel avenue to mitigate or modify severe disease, underscoring the importance of managing patients’ gut microbiota during and after COVID-19.” An interesting question might be if fecal microbiota transplants could manage or prevent so-called “long haul COVID” problems or even COVID?
The study makes for lots of questions with no direct answers. But the virus has done the same to a much greater magnitude in the last year. So, you can “have a gut feeling” about COVID, or a gut response or reaction. The phrase comes from a belief since biblical times that your gut or stomach broadly is the seat of emotions and feelings. This study has delved into the dark recesses of gut to try to find out what gives you that feeling. I have a gut feeling it’s time to quit and allow you to digest the whole matter.
Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua, and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoys a good pun.