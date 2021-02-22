Babysitting Clinic for kids in 5th Grade and older

La Crescent-Hokah Community Education, along with the Houston County 4-H Extension Office is offering a $27 Babysitting Clinic for those in Grade 5 and above.

The course, instructed by Rebecca Paulson, Houston County 4-H coordinator, will be in the high school art room from 3:15 to 5:15 pm, Monday and Tuesday, March 15-16.

Let the prepare you to be the best sitter in your neighborhood. Through hands-on experience and role plays, we will cover age-appropriate toys, making babysitting kits, good business practices, basic first aid, safe cooking, safety and emergency action, and parent expectations. Start your babysitting business on the right foot and learn how to be a safe, professional, and reliable sitter.

If needed (due to COVID restrictions), this class will be offered via ZOOM.

Class size is very limited. Call 507-895-5150 or go online to register. Snack will be provided if class is held in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0