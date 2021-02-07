Ag Dept. reports on nitrates in Houston County water

In December 2020, the final results from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Township Testing program were published for Houston County. These results are available in both a 69-page report and a 3-page summary. Both of which are available on MDA’s website and Root River SWCD’s website: www.mda.state.mn.us/townshiptestingco.houston.mn.us/departments/soil-and-water.

In short, the program’s goal was to determine which townships have considerable groundwater pollution from nitrate originating from fertilizers used in row crop production.

Two rounds of testing were conducted in 10 selected townships in Houston County which were suspected of being at high risk for nitrate pollution.These townships were: Money Creek, Houston, Sheldon, Union, Black Hammer, Caledonia, Mayville, Spring Grove, Wilmington, and Winnebago.

The first round of testing was conducted by private well owners, who were contacted by the MDA and were sent test kits for them to complete and send-in to a lab. Any wells that had detections of nitrate-N were offered a follow-up site visit by an MDA worker. All homeowners who agreed to participate in the follow-up testing received a free nitrate and pesticide test regardless of age or condition of the well.