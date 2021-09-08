La Crosse County Exec Committee passes resolution welcoming Afghan refugees to region

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County supervisor Maureen Freedland, who co-sponsored the resolution, said she and supervisor Andrea Richmond toured Fort McCoy last week and received a briefing that was largely to "dispel some ugly rumors that were circulating in the community." The Monroe County Sheriff's Office recently debunked a false post circulating on social media about a carjacking near Fort McCoy.

Freedland told the committee Wednesday that this resolution "goes beyond" weighing the costs and benefits of welcoming refugees to the region.

"It's more about hope and compassion," she said.

Freedland said that for her, the resolution was about "paying it forward."

"I myself am the daughter of immigrants to the United States. My grandparents were killed in the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. My parents were Holocaust survivors who arrived with poor English skills and they had to start life over. Fortunately they came to a supportive community. My parents went on to become productive, secure, loyal and proud Americans," Freedland said.