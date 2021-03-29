La Crescent Neighbors' Day is a 'go' this year

They say the only sure things are death and taxes, but let’s also add: the kindness of others.

This past year, there has been plenty of volunteer effort as communities pull together to meet needs in unconventional ways.

This year’s Neighbors Day is no different. After much consideration, the La Crescent Neighbors Day committee plans to go ahead with a modified version of the annual event on Saturday, April 17th. Community volunteers, and especially family households, are invited to rake lawns for those who need assistance to stay in their homes.

While proceeding with the event was a difficult decision, program manager Betsy Knowles states, “After canceling last year, our committee was hoping for some chance of “normalcy” this year. The Houston County Public Health Department shared state and federal guidance with us. Then we realized that moving the check-in outdoors and not providing a meal would allow us to hold the event.”

All of us will miss the sense of celebration that having lunch together generates, but we can still celebrate working together as a community to help others.