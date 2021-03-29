La Crescent Neighbors' Day is a 'go' this year

They say the only sure things are death and taxes, but let’s also add: the kindness of others.
This past year, there has been plenty of volunteer effort as communities pull together to meet needs in unconventional ways.
This year’s Neighbors Day is no different. After much consideration, the La Crescent Neighbors Day committee plans to go ahead with a modified version of the annual event on Saturday, April 17th. Community volunteers, and especially family households, are invited to rake lawns for those who need assistance to stay in their homes.
While proceeding with the event was a difficult decision, program manager Betsy Knowles states, “After canceling last year, our committee was hoping for some chance of “normalcy” this year. The Houston County Public Health Department shared state and federal guidance with us. Then we realized that moving the check-in outdoors and not providing a meal would allow us to hold the event.”
All of us will miss the sense of celebration that having lunch together generates, but we can still celebrate working together as a community to help others.
As usual, the City of La Crescent is providing critical support. Knowles commented, “We are so thankful to have the City of La Crescent as a co-sponsor. They have supported us since day one in so many ways.” And this year, the city provided additional assistance by helping the committee relocate the event to accommodate pandemic restrictions. So folks will be gathering at an appropriate distance in the community ice arena parking lot.
If your household would like to help rake out the detritus of 2020, you’re invited to enjoy some time outdoors helping your neighbors. They will appreciate seeing bright eyes and eager hands as we build our communities together. To get involved, contact the Neighbors Day committee at lacrescentneighborsday2006@gmail.com by April 5.
MORE INFO:
What: La Crescent Neighbors Day, a partner program of La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership. Masks and social distancing are required to participate in the event.
When: Saturday, April 17, 2021; volunteers should register by April 5
Where: Volunteers arrive at the Community Ice Arena parking lot between 8:00 and 9:00 am
TO REGISTER: Email lacrescentneighborsday2006@gmail.com