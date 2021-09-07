 Skip to main content
La Crescent man charged with sexual abusing three girls
La Crescent man charged with sexual abusing three girls

A 26-year-old La Crescent man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually abusing three girls over a six-year period in La Crosse County.

Axel L. Sayre faces three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three felony counts of causing a child under 13 years old to view sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between 2015 and 2021 and began when the girls were as young as age 6. All three girls described the same type of sexual abuse, and all three said they either made efforts to evade Sayre, asked him to stop or submitted to coercion.

All three girls said Sayre watched pornographic videos in their presence.

Sayre is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 17.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

