La Crescent man charged with sexual abusing three girls

Axel L. Sayre faces three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three felony counts of causing a child under 13 years old to view sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between 2015 and 2021 and began when the girls were as young as age 6. All three girls described the same type of sexual abuse, and all three said they either made efforts to evade Sayre, asked him to stop or submitted to coercion.