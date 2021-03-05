 Skip to main content
La Crescent American Legion Post 595 offers scholarships
La Crescent American Legion Post 595 offers scholarships

The American Legion Gittens-Leidel Post 595 of La Crescent will grant five $500 scholarships for college and/or technical training, to be paid to the accredited school of the recipient’s choice.

An applicant must be a graduating senior in high school whose parents or guardian are either a member of the Post/Unit and/or a student attending La Crescent High School. Applications can be obtained at the La Crescent School District 300 website.

Applications are due on March 31. Applications may be turned into the La Crescent High School Counselor or be sent to Michael Limberg at 209 McIntosh East, La Crescent Minnesota, 55947. If you have questions, please contact the La Crescent High School Counselor.

