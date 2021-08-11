Kwik quip: UW-L alum is the voice of Wisconsin's favorite convenience store

The foundation of Forde’s social media approach was laid at UWL.

After considering degrees in biology and teaching, she changed her major to marketing and was immediately hooked.

“I loved UWL and all my professors — Ken Graham, Gwen Achenreiner, Stephen Brokaw,” says Forde, noting that lessons on social media advertising and celebrity endorsements were particularly impactful. “Brokaw’s lectures were just mind-blowing. I’d get out of class, and my brain would just be gone.”

Forde is somewhat of a contradiction: She says she’s not particularly interesting on her personal social media, yet she feels right at home speaking for Kwik Trip — even if it means stepping in front of the camera.

Examples can be found on TikTok, where Forde gives followers not just a steady stream of memes and jokes, but also a peek inside her work with the company.

In one video, she ventures from her cubicle to the “Kwik Trip inside Kwik Trip” — a fully stocked store inside company headquarters.

In another, she takes an intern, Hunter, on a surprise tour of the company’s legendary banana-ripening facility.