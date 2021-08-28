Ivermectin an ineffective and potentially dangerous drug for COVID patients

"They are going online and getting people to send these in without being seen," Mahr says. "We're not filling them -- we need people to know if prescriptions are sent in for ivermectin you need to have a diagnosis that fits it because it can be unsafe."

Some research is being conducted on the human version but for now the drug should not be used for COVID-19. The livestock incarnation contains inactive ingredients which haven't been evaluated for safety in human use, and taking ivermectin can cause vomiting, nausea, allergic reaction, low blood pressure, seizures, adverse reaction with other medications, coma and possibly death.

"High doses like they would have for animals are more concentrated and potentially more harmful," Mahr says.

Senator Ron Johnson earlier this summer was briefly suspended from YouTube for touting ivermectin as an effective coronavirus treatment, and Mahr stresses, "There are no studies that show ivermectin works for treating COVID. Period."

Monoclonal antibodies are approved and effective for treatment, Mahr says, noting it "worked amazingly" for former President Trump when he was ill with the disease.