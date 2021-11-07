It's back: Share photos in our Big Buck Contest

Our popular River Valley Media Group Big Buck Contest is back, and you can start sharing your success photos now.

Last year we received hundreds of photos from readers. Here’s to many more in 2021.

Winners will be named in four different categories: Youth Bow Hunter (ages 12-16); Adult Bow Hunter (17+); Youth Gun Hunter (12-16); Adult Gun Hunter (17+). The winner of each category, which will receive $100, will be determined by your votes.

Just visit go.lacrossetribune.com/bigbuck2021 to enter a photo and some information about your big buck. The deadline for entries is Dec. 31, and then voting will begin.

Winners will be notified in 2022.

