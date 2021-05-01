Houston County Board of equalization hears appeals

“The hotel business cannot absorb about $12,000 of real estate taxes per month,” Wieser said. “Some of our months, we hardly had that much in total revenue.”

Wieser implored the city and county to reconsider the group’s “unique situation.” He said the hotel wasn’t built to be a “money-raiser,” rather as a “goodwill effort” by the investors.

“We’re helping the city, and the city’s kind of helping us,” he said. “We’re helping more the community.”

Wieser appealed the new estimated market value, asking that it not be raised above $2 million, which even he agreed was low.

“If we’re going to keep the hotel open,” he said, “we’re going to have to have some relief.”

Ryan Hanifl, who read a prepared speech, said his family was the first family to build a permanent home in Shore Acres, where the tax burden for four parcels they own went up 40 percent most recently.

“It would be devastating to be taxed out of the neighborhood that my parents helped build,” Hanifl said.

He asked for consideration of some sort of decrease in the proposed tax burden.