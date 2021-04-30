Houston County American Dairy Association crowns Dairy Royalty

The Houston County American Dairy Association (ADA) held its 2021 dairy banquet April 17 at the Outback Ranch in rural Houston.

The 2021 Dairy Royalty were crowned at the event. Alaina Johnson, daughter of Ryan and Tracy Johnson of La Crescent, was named Dairy Princess, while Abby Rud, daughter of BJ and Amanda Rud of Spring Grove, was named Little Miss Squirt.

Stevie Joy Bulman, daughter of Scott and Ellen Bulman of Caledonia, was named Dairy Princess Attendant, and Peyton Hoscheit, daughter of Brad and Amy Hoscheit of Caledonia, was named Little Miss Squirt Attendant.

Ella Burrichter, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Burrichter of Eitzen, Graycin Johnson, daughter of Rob and Ashley Johnson of La Crescent, and Chloe Krueger, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Krueger, were named Dairy Ambassadors.

