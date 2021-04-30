 Skip to main content
Houston County American Dairy Association crowns Dairy Royalty
Houston County

Houston dairy

Pictured in front is Ambassador Ella Burrichter, Ambassador Graycin Johnson, Little Miss Squirt Attendant Peyton Hoscheit, Little Miss Squirt Abby Rud and Ambassador Chloe Krueger. In back is Attendant Stevie Joy Bulman and Princess Alaina Johnson.

The Houston County American Dairy Association (ADA) held its 2021 dairy banquet April 17 at the Outback Ranch in rural Houston.

The 2021 Dairy Royalty were crowned at the event. Alaina Johnson, daughter of Ryan and Tracy Johnson of La Crescent, was named Dairy Princess, while Abby Rud, daughter of BJ and Amanda Rud of Spring Grove, was named Little Miss Squirt.

Stevie Joy Bulman, daughter of Scott and Ellen Bulman of Caledonia, was named Dairy Princess Attendant, and Peyton Hoscheit, daughter of Brad and Amy Hoscheit of Caledonia, was named Little Miss Squirt Attendant.

Ella Burrichter, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Burrichter of Eitzen, Graycin Johnson, daughter of Rob and Ashley Johnson of La Crescent, and Chloe Krueger, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Krueger, were named Dairy Ambassadors.

