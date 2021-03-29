 Skip to main content
Houston County 4-H hosts Project Day
Houston County 4-H hosts Project Day

Canvas art

Houston County Friends of 4-H Officers and Volunteers sponsored and instructed a 4-H Project Day for Houston County 4-H Youth on February 13.

Log animals

It was held at the Caledonia Auditorium and the Criminal Justice Center basements. The hands on learning projects that youth had to choose from included: String Art, Fairy Gardens, Canvas Art, Leather Stamping, Wood Burning, Log Animals and Cloverbud activities.

String art

There was a total of 35 youth from all over the County that braved the bitter cold to participate in the hands on learning activities.

