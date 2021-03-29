Houston County 4-H hosts Project Day

Houston County Friends of 4-H Officers and Volunteers sponsored and instructed a 4-H Project Day for Houston County 4-H Youth on February 13.
It was held at the Caledonia Auditorium and the Criminal Justice Center basements. The hands on learning projects that youth had to choose from included: String Art, Fairy Gardens, Canvas Art, Leather Stamping, Wood Burning, Log Animals and Cloverbud activities.
There was a total of 35 youth from all over the County that braved the bitter cold to participate in the hands on learning activities.