Gundersen nurse leads protest of staff vaccine mandate, 85% of employees inoculated

A group of Gundersen Health System staff and members of the Coulee Region Freedom Fighters stationed themselves along the sidewalk of the hospital’s main building Tuesday afternoon, wielding signs in protest of a vaccine mandate.
Last week, Gundersen joined numerous other health care facilities, including Mayo Clinic Health System, in requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayo announced in late July that staff would have until Sept. 17 to receive their shots or complete a declination process with education modules and other restrictions, while Gundersen employees have until Nov. 1. As of Monday, the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval, and the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson versions are under emergency use authorization.
As of last week, around 85% of Gundersen staff across all facilities had been vaccinated, and all employees continue to wear masks and eye protection. The vaccine requirement came as the delta variant of the coronavirus has caused spikes in cases and hospitalizations, in addition to deaths.
While breakthrough infections have risen with the circulation of delta, hospitalizations remain much higher among the unvaccinated.
For the month of July in Wisconsin, hospitalization rates were 4.9 per 100,000 people for the inoculated compared with 18.2 for those who haven’t had any doses or had not completed the vaccine series. Death rates were 0.1 per 100,000 for the former category, and 1.1 for the latter.
Per DHS, Wisconsin has a seven-day positivity rate average of 7.1, and all counties are currently designated as having high or very high spread. All counties are also showing an increase in hospitalizations, and Gundersen on Tuesday had 25 COVID inpatients. The hospital recently reopened its COVID unit after hospitalizations, which had had previously dwindled to the single digits in early summer, began rising.
David Anderson, RN, who has worked in Gundersen’s behavioral health unit for nine years, led the staff portion of the rally and said while some of his fellow protestors have been vaccinated, he has opted not to receive the shots. Anderson is not opposed to vaccines in general, he says, but rather a mandate, and stated some staff have already quit due to the impending requirement.
“We were on the frontlines over a year caring for our patients without being vaccinated. We came to work every day for our patients even when there was a shortage of personal protection equipment,” Anderson says. “We were even called ‘heroes.’ Now we’re being threatened with termination if we decline the vaccine.”
Gundersen, in a statement in response to the protest, commended employees for their dedication during the coronavirus crisis, noting, “Through the pandemic, all our staff have heroically cared for patients, delivering on the mission of quality, safe care while remaining united in the effort against COVID-19. The Delta variant surge requires enhancement in our approach to safe care.
“Health system policy requires COVID-19 vaccination and is in line with dozens of local, regional and national health systems, schools and organizations to protect against COVID-19. The requirement joins a group of other vaccinations under condition of employment and helps ensure delivery of safe patient care.”
Anderson says vaccination is an individual choice, a belief seconded by Betty Johnson, organizer with Coulee Region Freedom Fighters. Johnson says a vaccine mandate is a violation of “every person’s right to choose for their own body,” while Anderson says deciding whether or not to have the shots is “the most basic human right and essential American right guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.”
As of Tuesday, in Wisconsin 1,964 cases of the delta variant had been sequenced, with the actual number of cases much higher. Anderson says data shows the vaccine does not offer adequate protection against the delta strain, referencing the CDC guidance not to partake in a cruise ship vacation if you are at high risk, even if fully inoculated. A hospital environment is similar, he says — indoor, shared space.
“The argument that staff need to be vaccinated to protect their patients is not reflected by what we know about the delta variant,” Anderson says.
Asked how he believes hospital staff can best protect each other and patients if not through vaccination, Anderson said, “We need to retain our staff. We need experienced staff to be there this fall when there is a fairly decent chance there is going to be a seasonal surge. We do need to give credit to our hospitals who are doing a very good job. COVID has obviously been an incredible problem for a hospital to try to tackle and manage.
“We know our health care systems here in La Crosse have done a really good job compared of the national average. Everybody here is proud of that, and we want to be here to tackle that challenge again this fall. We don’t want to be fired because we made personal health decisions based off the best evidence we have.”
Pfizer, Anderson notes, does not require staff vaccination, offering weekly testing as an alternative.
“We’re more vaccinated than Pfizer is and that’s worth pointing out,” he says.
Should Gundersen’s mandate still be enforced come Nov. 1, Anderson says he will move on rather than be inoculated.
“If it comes down to it, I will not be vaccinated so they will have to chose whether or not to keep me or to fire me,” Anderson says. “I anticipate if we do end up being fired, it will be really hard to find a job in health care if the mandates continue to be popular in a health care setting.”
Anderson says the group will be collecting signatures and will be sending a formal letter to Gundersen management requesting cancellation of the mandate.
The CDC, DHS and La Crosse County Health Department all stress that vaccination, masking and distancing are essential practices in minimizing the spread and contraction of COVID, and that symptom severity and risk level is reduced for those who have completed the vaccine series. Individuals age 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are approved for those 18 and older.
