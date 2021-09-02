Gov. Evers announces donation opportunities to help Afghan families

Gov. Tony Evers today announced opportunities for people hoping to provide essential items to Afghan individuals and families currently staying at Fort McCoy.

The effort is coordinated by the Evers Administration through Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” said Evers. “I want to thank the organizations and partners who are stepping up to offer their support and for helping to ensure Wisconsinites know how they can best help and donate to these efforts as they’re able.”

Many of the individuals and families currently residing at Fort McCoy were unable to bring luggage or personal items, resulting in significant demand for necessities. The state is working closely with Team Rubicon and Catholic Charities agencies in Wisconsin, which are collecting and distributing supplies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To ensure health and safety of individuals and families at Fort McCoy, groups prefer new items, which can also help ensure expedited processing. Clean, new clothing and footwear are among items that are of the highest priority and need at this time.