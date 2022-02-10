Friday forum: The Minnesota Story

At a time when political divisiveness is rampant, two established elected leaders (Sen. Jeremy Miller and Rep. Gene Pelowski) from different parties are coming together to share their experiences in working to overcome political differences.

As elected officials, they manage to work together to keep the focus on serving the people of southeast Minnesota as well as meeting the needs of the State. This moderated panel should provide some insight and encouragement for elected leaders in Wisconsin and beyond.

Scott Olson will open the LeaderEthics-Wisconsin program at noon on Friday by sharing his thoughts on the importance of ethical leadership and the American democracy. Rusty Cunningham, former Executive Editor of the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News will serve as moderator.

Olson has served as President of Winona State University since 2012. Scott has an extensive background in higher education. He is an author and filmmaker, with a lengthy track record of service at the national, state and local level.

Pelowski, first elected in 1986, he has more than 35 years of experience as a legislator. A former educator, he is respected as a member of the DFL caucus and representative of the greater Winona community.

Miller is the Republican Majority Leader of the Minnesota State Senate. First elected in 2010, he has advanced in his leadership role in the State Senate over the last eleven years. He is a business leader, recognized for his community involvement.

Cunningham will moderate the forum. He is the highly respected and accomplished former Executive Editor of the La Crosse Tribune and Winona Daily News. In his distinguished career, he has more than 40 years experience in the newspaper industry, serving as a champion for integrity and community collaboration.

To attend the program at noon Friday, use the Zoom access link:

Meeting ID: 897 9100 1004

Passcode: 205976

For information, contact: Lee Rasch or Allison Mormann

LeaderEthics-Wisconsin

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0