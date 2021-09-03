Fort McCoy boosts refugee capacity from 10,000 to 13,000

Fort McCoy is expected to boost its capacity for housing Afghan refugees from 10,000 to 13,000 by early next week.

Representatives from the U.S. State Department and Task Force McCoy discussed Fort McCoy's response to Afghan refugees during a background briefing Thursday at the installation. The State Department official said 7,000 refugees were at Fort McCoy Thursday and that the installation will be ready to nearly double that number by Sunday.

"As more and more people arrive, there are people who know each other," the State Department official said. "People are finding out who are here and are connecting."

The Task Force McCoy official said refugees are being housed in two-story buildings with 30 people per floor. He said the refugees are adapting to their new surroundings and have been adept at "creating separate spaces as needed."

"We're starting to call them neighborhoods," he said.

He said outdoor space has been created for children to play ball and that people are starting to get outside and take walks.

The State Department officials said a top request from refugees has been WiFi access and that steps have been taken to upgrade wireless communication.

