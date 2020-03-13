Entrepreneur Workshop to be held by EDA, Workforce Development

The Houston County EDA, Workforce Development Inc. and Merchants Bank will partner to host a free Entrepreneur Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. March 25 at the Four Season Community Center, 900 N. Kingston St. Caledonia.
The event will feature Mark Thein, speaker and trainer from the Small Business Development Center, and topics including "Components of a Business Plan," "Business Financing" and "Basic Legal Requirements for a Startup."
The event will be free, but registration is required by visiting the Eventbrite listing or contacting EDA Director Alison Wagner by calling 507-725-5836.