Ending of federal eviction moratorium does not affect Minnesotans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium is currently slated to end on Saturday, potentially affecting thousands of American renters behind on their rent – but not Minnesota renters.

With legislative action last month, Minnesota has broader and longer renter protections than the ending CDC eviction moratorium. Minnesota renters who are eligible for federal emergency rental assistance are protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent while an application for assistance is pending. This protection is in place until June 1, 2022, in order to provide time for the federal resources to be used to satisfy outstanding rent arrears.

At this time, only renters who have had a material violation of their lease or who are eligible for rental assistance but refuse to apply may be evicted. Minnesota renters who are not eligible for emergency rental assistance and who owe back rent are protected from eviction until September 12.

Both the federal and state eviction moratoriums were put in place to help people stay in their homes during the historic threat to the nation’s health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

