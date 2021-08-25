Dead body confirmed as Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief

A man found dead inside a vehicle in Sawyer County has been identified as the Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief.
The Sawyer County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday 53-year-old Jeff Halvorson was the man found inside a truck parked in a remote wooded area near Hayward around 2:15 p.m. Halvorson was last seen driving his 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck in Arcadia Aug. 18 and was reported missing two days later.
Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in the death.
Halvorson served 31 years on the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department, including the last 17 years as chief. He was also the current president of the Trempealeau County Fire Chiefs Association and sat on the board of directors of the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association.
A celebration of life for Halvorson will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 28 in Arcadia, and a fire and police procession will begin the same day at 10 a.m., ending with a salute to Halvorson at the Wanek Center.
