Corps urges boater caution as it moves dredged material to Trempealeau site

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding the public to use caution on the water as it moves a large amount of dredged material to the Trempealeau placement site over the next month.

The Corps is moving around 50,000 cubic yards of the material, which is river sand or sediment that has been removed from the bottom of the Mississippi River, to Trempealeau from the Dakota, Minnesota, placement site, it announced Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dakota site is about eight miles away from the Trempealeau site, which is located near the U.S. Lock and Dam No. 6.

The material will be moved via barge, and officials are reminding boaters to use caution near the work site and related operations. The Corps has contracted Legacy Corporation of East Moline, Illinois, to move the dredged material, work that will be done during daylight, Monday-Friday.

The work will begin this week and is expected to last through the end of August.

The dredging is largely done to aid in maintaining the nine-foot navigation channel and its 13 locks and dams used for transportation and security throughout the upper Mississippi River, from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0